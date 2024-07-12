LEHVOSS brings standard compounds to Fakuma 2024

Key Highlights:

Standard compounds have been developed in Hamburg that are ahead of the market in terms of performance and price.

LEHVOSS Compounds has been active with selected customers for several months with the new STANDARD portfolio and in this short time has already realised several projects that are ready for the market.

In addition to the commercially available LFT with glass fibre reinforcement, LEHVOSS Compounds brings the existing practical expertise to the portfolio of carbon fibre reinforced LFT.

The plastics specialists at LEHVOSS Compounds bring standards into series production at low cost. From a huge product portfolio, decades of expertise and a lot of industry experience, standard compounds have been developed in Hamburg that are clearly ahead of the market in terms of performance and price.

"LEHVOSS is known as a border crosser in the area of ​​what is technically feasible. For us, that also means clearly assuming cost leadership in important segments - with unrestricted performance," said Dr. Thomas Oehmichen, managing director and partner at LEHVOSS.

Price-performance clearly in focus

Cost efficiency is the key competitive factor for modern industry. The current economic conditions have reinforced this trend again: only those who manage to strike a balance between top performance and costs will survive in this challenging environment in the long term. For industries such as automotive, consumer or E&E, processability and uncompromising performance are important in addition to competitive material prices. Developing compounds to the point is the clear strength of LEHVOSS Compounds: reliable, cost-efficient, and available worldwide.

“We know the plastics market, customer requirements and our competitors. In our field, thermoplastic compounds, we are unbeatable with our high-performance compounds and now - reinforced by our standards. Now also unbeatable in price," said sales director Dr. Harald Hunke.

Proven success

In addition to the many successes in the 40-year history of the world's unique high-performance compounds, LEHVOSS Compounds has been active with selected customers for several months with the new STANDARD portfolio and in this short time has already realised several projects that are ready for the market: inexpensive and as reliable as usual.

LEHVOSS Compounds invites customers and interested trade fair visitors to get to know the proven high-performance products as well as the new STANDARDS at the trade fair booth using selected application examples:

LUVOCOM: Compounds that are specifically developed to meet customer requirements, in particular outstanding performance properties. They are used in demanding industries such as automotive, electronics or medical technology.

LUVOTECH: Proven standard products such as PA66/PPA, PP CF or LCP compounds from LEHVOSS are characterised by cost-effective prices, fast delivery times and outstanding personal service. Direct access to personal contacts is part of the service.

LUVOTECH eco: PA6, PA66, PBT, PC/ABS, PPS GF, LCP and PEEK alternatives with different recycled content. LUVOTECH eco compounds are characterised by the highest level of property consistency and high performance, are attractively priced and at the same time sustainable.

LUVOCOM LFT: LEHVOSS offers cost-optimised alternatives for commercially available long-fibre materials based on PA66, PA66/6 and PA66-6I/X. In addition, other technical LFT compounds are available, e.g. based on PA410, PA11. In addition to the commercially available LFT with glass fibre reinforcement, LEHVOSS Compounds brings the existing practical expertise to the portfolio of carbon fibre reinforced LFT. Special modifications, such as wear and friction optimisation, colouring or flame retardancy are also available.