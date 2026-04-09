Lubrizol announces that Bjørn Thorsen A/S has expanded its distributorship of Lubrizol’s industrial thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) resins in Germany and Hungary. Bjørn Thorsen is a well-established distributor of the resins in the Nordics, Baltics, the UK, and Ireland. Now, the company is strengthening its distribution portfolio and presence in Central European markets.

× Expand Bjørn Thorsen Lubrizol and Bjørn Thorsen expands industrial TPU resin distribution

As part of the agreement, Bjørn Thorsen will represent Lubrizol’s TPU portfolio across Germany and Hungary. The company will provide sales, technical support, and market development activities, as it offers a large selection of Lubrizol thermoplastic elastomers, including:

ESTANE TPU for diverse applications.

Pearlstick TPU for solvent-based adhesives.

Pearlbond TPU for hot melt and reactive hot melt adhesives.

This expansion will ensure quicker market access, supply security, traceability, and reliability in product and documentation deliveries through an efficient supply chain from Bjørn Thorsen’s Central European warehouse.

“This expansion represents a significant milestone in our European growth strategy, strengthening our portfolio of high-quality TPEs and further reinforcing our positioning as a trusted solutions provider,” said Svend Rimestad, Managing Director at Bjørn Thorsen. “Germany and Hungary are strategically important markets for us, and we look forward to supporting local customers and driving sustainable growth by identifying new opportunities through our strong TPU application expertise and the advanced technical TPE capabilities of our teams.”

Ivo Oerlemans, Business Director EMEA, Lubrizol, added, “We are excited to extend our strategic collaboration with Bjørn Thorsen into Germany and Hungary, a partner whose expertise and agility will strengthen the position of our high-quality portfolio and generate new applications, allowing us to deliver added value and long-term support to customers in both markets.”