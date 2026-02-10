Lubrizol unveils its medical-grade Tolerathane Thermoplastic Polyurethane material

Lubrizol launches its new medical-grade material, Tolerathane TPU. Designed to meet the changing demands of the implantable medical device sector, Tolerathane TPU offers enhanced tolerance to harsh biological conditions whilst maintaining softness, mechanical resilience, and improved integration into standard thermoplastics processing compared to current TPU materials.
The thermoplastic nature and polyurethane mechanical properties of Tolerathane TPU ensure the material can be used in advanced device design for various applications. Additionally, the product’s performance attributes align with the technical requirements of neuromodulation & cardiac leads, structural heart implants, percutaneous catheters and cables, and implanted textiles.
“Lubrizol brings decades of foundational expertise to its specialised medical-grade TPU portfolio,” said Jennifer Green, Sr. Global Technical Business Development Manager and Commercial Lead for Tolerathane TPU. “As a pioneer in thermoplastic polyurethane innovation, Lubrizol continues to meet the evolving needs of modern healthcare—delivering materials that enable innovative medical devices and developing the next-generation TPU for implantable medical devices.”
Key benefits of Tolerathane TPU:
- Enhanced biostability: Tolerance to oxidative and hydrolytic attack compared to current TPU materials.
- Assured softness: Improved biostability at the softest durometers while also ensuring good mechanical properties.
- Scaled for customisation: Integrates with typical thermal processing methods with tunability for optimised performance.
- Alternative to silicone: Allows for thinner wall designs that support device miniaturisation and design flexibility.