LyondellBasell has announced it is now manufacturing polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) on a commercial scale with measurable and certified C14 renewable content from renewable feedstock.

LyondellBasell LyondellBasell offers CirculenRenew with measured and certified C14 content

LyondellBasell’s newest product offering is differential in that it uses feedstocks that are not in competition with the food chain. The renewable feedstock is supplied by Neste and produced from bio-based waste and residues, such as used cooking oils. The LyondellBasell product also offers a lower carbon footprint compared with fossil-based polymers, is made in Europe and will be marketed globally under the name CirculenRenew.

Richard Roudeix, LyondellBasell SVP of Olefins and Polyolefins for EMEA and India, said: “This solution addresses the growing market needs for renewably sourced materials with a lower carbon footprint. Our CirculenRenew with measurable and certified C14 renewable content products have the same properties as their fossil-based equivalents and can be used for the same end-use applications.”

The renewable content in this grade of CirculenRenew is measured by a third party to ensure that the carbon-14 content of the polymer is consistent with renewable feedstocks and stated as a parameter on the Certificate of Analysis (CoA). Furthermore, these new CirculenRenew grades are drop-in solutions and therefore don’t require any modification of existing processing equipment.