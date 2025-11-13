LyondellBasell unveils its new polypropylene grade, Pro-fax EP410C

LyondellBasell has unveiled its new polypropylene grade, Pro-fax EP410C. Designed to meet the needs of the packaging and industrial manufacturing industries, the new grade combines enhanced impact strength, cold temperature durability, and high melt strength. These qualities make it ideal for applications like rigid and flexible food packaging, industrial containers, and sheet and profile extrusion.

× Expand LyondellBasell

“This new grade is a direct response to what our customers need most — versatility, strength and durability,” said Derek Dever, Commercial Manager at LyondellBasell. “Pro-fax EP410C empowers manufacturers to push boundaries in packaging and industrial design.”

Key features of the Pro-fax EP410C grade: