Eaton's MAX-LOAD PEXL brings more capacity, confidence and changeout

With more choices now available, Eaton’s MAX-LOAD PEXL pleated filter bags give industrial processors a smarter way to cut downtime and improve filtration performance.

× Expand Eaton

The enhanced MAX-LOAD PEXL range benefits from a fully welded polyester design that provides broad chemical compatibility and minimal risk of contamination. Built for the toughest jobs, the filter bags feature thermo-bonded seams and a smooth outer cage, allowing for bypass-free operation and efficient maintenance processes.

At the heart of this innovation is Eaton’s pleated media structure, which offers up to four times more surface area—and up to 10 times more dirt-holding capacity—than standard needle felt bags. This allows for longer runtimes, fewer disruptions and strong performance across a wide range of industrial processes.

“Whether it’s a heavily loaded chemical stream, a hot parts-washing line or a condensate loop, the expanded MAX-LOAD PEXL range gives processors the confidence that their filtration can handle the job,” said Wim Callaert, Senior Product Manager at Eaton’s Filtration Division. “The use of polyester media provides excellent resistance to acids, alkalis and mineral-oil-based fluids, and that’s why it’s often the go-to for elevated temperature environments where polypropylene would fall short. It’s about giving operators a scalable solution that withstands mechanical and thermal stress without breaking down or bypassing.”

Designed to fit Eaton standard size 01 and 02 housings and backed by the patented SENTINEL seal ring for true bypass-free performance, MAX-LOAD PEXL filter bags are available in multiple nominal retention ratings from 1 to 50 microns.

With proven durability at temperatures up to 275°F (135°C) and excellent resistance to aggressive fluids and turbulent flow, MAX-LOAD PEXL filter bags are made for demanding filtration setups. In systems where dirt load is high and maintenance windows are limited, they offer a longer-lasting, more capable alternative to conventional needle felt.