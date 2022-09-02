MedNet announces partnership with Arkema

MedNet, alongside Foster Corporation, has become a co-distributor of high perfor- mance polymers for medical applications in Europe and will supply Arkema’s Pebax MED, Rilsan MED, Rilsamid MED, Rilsan Clear MED and Kynar MED product ranges.

MedNet will represent Arkema in all countries in EMEA, whilst Foster Corporation, remains a primary polymers distributor in North America and Asia. MedNet will make use of its distribution channels and market position in Europe giving customers the benefit of a single, local point of contact for Foster’s compound portfolio and Arkema’s specialty resins.

Matthias Heinz, Managing Director at MedNet, said: “Building on our steady and successful collaboration with Foster Corporation for many years, we look forward to deepening relationships and expanding sales activities for medical resins by partnering with Arkema. Based on our critical market knowledge and experience, as well as our long-standing customer relations, we can perfectly support the success of all parties involved and provide the best possible service to our customers.”

Francois Ruas, Health & Beauty Global Market Manager at Arkema, added: “We are extremely pleased to establish this relationship with MedNet and Foster. This distribution partnership reach and expertise in the medical market will help Arkema to successfully grow our business in EMEA.”

Larry Johnson, President of Foster Distribution, said: “MedNet’s experience in the EMEA healthcare market is unmatched and they will be able to leverage that experience, with Foster’s expertise to further develop new business opportunities for Arkema healthcare products in this region. In addition, we can assure customers for Arkema’s MED products in the EMEA that the Foster/MedNet partnership will work together diligently to ensure an efficient transition and provide unbeaten customer service.”