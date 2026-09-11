Mitsui Chemicals Inc has made a minority investment in Materia Bioworks Inc. The startup is utilising computational chemistry and artificial intelligence to develop its Material Application Prediction System (MAPS) platform, which can design and formulate sustainable materials like bioplastics.

× Expand Mitsui Chemicals Mitsui Chemicals makes minority investment in Materia Bioworks Inc

Mitsui Chemicals can expand its provision of bioplastic materials offering by utilising Materia Bioworks’ bioplastic design service. Additionally, the pair are set to work together to meet customers’ performance and quality requirements through the joint development of new bioplastic materials.

With the help of MAPS, the company is streamlining product development using bioplastics, a process that is usually expensive and time-consuming.

MAPS has the following functions: