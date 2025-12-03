Monument Chemical launches its Poly-CO2 line

At its manufacturing facility in Brandenburg, KY, this month, Monument Chemical has begun the first US-based production of polyols from renewable carbon. The new product line of polycarbonate ether (PCE) polyols, known as Poly-CO2, is based on a process from Econic Technologies. This process replaces fossil-based feedstocks with captured CO2, reducing global warming potential by 20 to 30%.

The company’s new line of PCE polyols can be used to make high-performance polyurethanes for furniture and mattresses, automotive parts, apparel and footwear, coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers. Incorporating carbon at the molecular level can lead to performance benefits in various polyurethane applications, from foams to flame lamination to adhesives and elastomers.

Poly-CO2 polyols also boast several environmental benefits, including:

Reducing the carbon footprint of end products.

Allowing companies to design for circularity, keeping carbon in use.

Poly-CO2 polyols can be used alone or together with recycled and bio-based polyols.

It is compatible with emerging recycling systems.

Econic’s proprietary renewable carbon technology enables Poly-CO2 products to overcome some of the formulation, processing, storage, and handling challenges found in other CO2-based products. Additionally, carbon dioxide is more evenly distributed along the backbone of the polymer, ensuring performance, quality, and stability.

“This is a big step for Monument and the industry as a whole. Historically, the introduction of new technologies is met with several barriers to entry, including processing constraints, handling concerns, and application feasibility,” said Deb Schofner, Monument Sales Director. “Econic’s technology will allow us to upcycle waste carbon dioxide into polyols for high-performance materials, while eliminating a lot of those barriers to commercialisation. We’re excited to be partnering with Econic and playing a role in moving the industry forward in innovation.”

Don Phillips, Vice President, Oxides, added, “The entire industry is determined to drive toward net-zero, but given how traditionally standardised this industry is, not everyone is willing to take the first leap. Monument is always looking for new ways to innovate and expand our capabilities to better serve our customers. We saw this as an opportunity to be that role model for our industry and to show our customers that regardless of their needs, we can create new products and processes that meet them — and we can deliver positive change for the future while doing it.”

“Companies around the world are transforming their product portfolios to better serve society now and in the future. Monument is leading the way in sustainable polyols by being the first American company to commercialise this new product line based on renewable carbon, which will give their customers a competitive advantage,” concluded Keith Wiggins, CEO of Econic Technologies.