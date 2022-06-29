Sarlink thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs) from Teknor Apex are suitable for critical applications that require superior elasticity and long-term performance, including extruded seals and hoses or moulded gaskets.

× Expand Teknor Apex Multi-purpose PIR TPV from Teknor Apex performs like virgin material

Sarlink TPVs have steadily been replacing thermoset rubber, like EPDM, in sealing applications due to improvements in processing, design, and weight reduction. In addition, unlike EPDM rubber, Sarlink TPVs are recyclable, both in-process or at the end of the product’s life cycle. Teknor Apex hasn therefore introduce the latest innovation in the Sarlink portfolio, which can further help brands achieve sustainability goals by incorporating recycled content into TPVs.

Sarlink R2 3180B is based on the existing Sarlink 3180B technology but incorporates 25 per cent Post-Industrial Recycled (PIR) content. This is a pre-coloured black, high-durometer multi-purpose TPV, that is essentially the functional equivalent of its virgin counterpart in terms of processing and performance, according to a press release.

Sarlink TPVs have shown to generate faster cycle times or throughput rates versus other TPV products on the market, and the addition of recycled content has proven to maintain this advantage during processing trials.

The company treats recycled feedstocks like prime raw materials subject to the same quality assurance testing as virgin and must meet relevant specifications for use. The use of recycled content is part of Teknor Apex’ aim to promote a circular economy and reduce virgin fossil-based resources and energy.

The Sarlink R2 3180B grade is the first TPV with sustainable content to launch, but softer grades and more specialty TPV formulations containing sustainable content are currently under development, to be released later this year.

Jonathan Plisco, New Business Development Manager, said: “At Teknor Apex, we recognise our responsibility as part of the value chain, to manufacture our products as sustainably as possible, while continuing to deliver more sustainable material solutions to the market … Every day, we are investigating new sustainable raw materials, processes, technologies, and partners to continue to deliver sustainable solutions to the market.”

Sarlink TPVs are manufactured according to the standards of ISO-9001 in the USA, Singapore, and Belgium.