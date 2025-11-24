OCSiAl to develop flagship graphene nanotube production centre in Luxembourg

OCSiAl signs land lease where the company will develop its flagship graphene nanotube production centre. The land is in Differdange, Luxembourg, with the facility set to become the world’s largest graphene nanotube production facility.

The announcement follows a years-long effort by OCSiAl and the Luxembourg Government, including a recent investment round raised from a “club” of Luxembourg-based investors and the signing of a long-term land lease for a 3.63-hectare site in Differdange, with the State of Luxembourg.

“The launch of this future production centre in Differdange perfectly illustrates our ambition to position Luxembourg as a key player in industrial innovation in Europe,” said Lex Delles, Minister of the Economy, SME, Energy & Tourism. “This major investment in graphene nanotubes demonstrates investors’ confidence in our ecosystem and highlights the potential of our business parks to host high-tech industrial projects. We are proud to support OCSiAl in this strategic step, which will contribute to the creation of skilled jobs, the reputation of Luxembourg in deep-tech, and the transition to a more sustainable and competitive industry.”

Gilles Roth, Minister of Finance, added, “OCSiAl’s investment highlights Luxembourg’s role as a platform for long-term innovation and smart industrial development. This project reflects the value of combining private sector vision with public infrastructure support.”

About OCSiAl

Founded in 2010, OCSiAl is a producer of graphene nanotubes, a material that offers enhanced performance to various products used every day. OCSiAl’s nanotubes, currently only produced only Serbia, are already used in over 10% of smartphones sold today and in over one million electric vehicles worldwide.

“Graphene nanotubes can improve over half of the materials we use every day, from safer batteries to longer-lasting tires and ultralight protective equipment,” said Alain Kinsch, a OCSiAl Board of Directors member. “We thank the Luxembourg Government for enabling this project through the land lease and for fostering an environment where innovation and industrial ambition can thrive.”

Norbert Becker, another OCSiAl board member added, “This is a landmark step for OCSiAl and for Differdange. It’s a project that combines visionary science, strong local roots, and a long-term investment in jobs and know-how.”

The facility is set to launch in stages from 2028 to 2030 and has a planned investment of $300 million, with over 300 new jobs set to be created. This milestone will strengthen Europe’s role in the global advanced materials value chain, with the region able to serve as a development hub for future engineers and scientists.