Peak Nano announces two new US patents

Peak Nano has announced two new US patents to advance dielectric film technology for applications across aerospace, defence, electric vehicles, fusion energy, packaging, and the power grid. To strengthen US supply chains, the polymer nanoscale metamaterials specialist is rapidly advancing this technology in the first domestic facility for polymer capacitor film production.

The facility in Ohio will produce both Peak’s patented high-temperature Nanoplex films and biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films, which are currently only available overseas. As a result of this move, Peak will become the nation's sole source for domestically manufactured BOPP. These polymer films aim to meet the growing demand whilst also ensuring a dependable supply for the previously mentioned applications.

“Through rigorous third-party validation, these patents demonstrate a generational leap forward in capacitor film design,” said Dr Michael Ponting, Chief Science Officer at Peak Nano. “With innovative polymer architecture at the nanoscale, our technologies eliminate the key shortcomings of legacy materials. This results in films that provide unparalleled energy storage, operational longevity, and durability, allowing customers to do more in a smaller footprint.”

Patent #US12427754B2

The #US12427754B2 patent protects the company’s corona-treated multilayered HDC (High Dielectric Constant) film. The film features surface modifications for metallisation, tighter winding, and enhanced integration in wound metallised capacitors. The nanolayer architecture enables four times higher energy density and greater stability compared to current BOPP, allowing engineers to design capacitor banks up to two times smaller, reducing costs and system complexity.

Patent #US12119180B2

Whereas the second patent, #US12119180B2, covers Peak Nano’s LDF (Low Dissipation Factor) film. Designed as an ultra-low-loss, high-temperature capacitor film, it boasts a 50% lower dissipation factor compared to traditional BOPP film. LDF also minimises self-heating and thermal stress and extends capacitor lifecycles by up to five times. Additionally, it maintains full energy capacity up to 135°C without derating. This reduces the need for cooling infrastructure and capacitor redundancy, while also ensuring enhanced reliability in power-intensive environments like fusion reactors, data centres, and defence.