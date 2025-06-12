Perstorp launches synthetic fluids portfolio for high-performance lubricants

Perstorp announces the launch of its new portfolio of saturated synthetic polyol esters. The range includes three high-performing synthetic esters - Perstorp Synthetic-EF 5, Synthetic-EF 15, and Synthetic-EF 22 - developed to meet the evolving technical, environmental, and performance demands of the lubricant industry.

× Expand Perstorp

With a strong emphasis on verified environmental performance and supply chain security, Perstorp’s Synthetic-EF portfolio empowers lubricant manufacturers to formulate high-performing, application-specific lubricants for the most demanding conditions across a wide temperature range.

Built on saturated synthetic polyol esters, the portfolio offers products registered with Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) as biodegradable, along with a roadmap toward Lubricant Substance Classification List (LuSC) listing in compliance with EU Ecolabel standards. Combined with a fully integrated global supply chain and responsive local support, these solutions enable tailored innovations for a wide range of applications - meeting precise technical, regulatory, and environmental requirements.

Perstorp Synthetic-EF portfolio overview:

Perstorp Synthetic-EF 5 – For demanding low-temperature applications. A saturated synthetic polyol ester, registered with REACH as biodegradable, with an ultra-low pour point and high flashpoint. The product will be tested for biodegradability according to OECD 301.

– For demanding low-temperature applications. A saturated synthetic polyol ester, registered with REACH as biodegradable, with an ultra-low pour point and high flashpoint. The product will be tested for biodegradability according to OECD 301. Perstorp Synthetic-EF 15 – For applications that require performance and safety for effective operations. A biodegradable (OECD 301 & registered with REACH) saturated synthetic polyol ester with a high flash point and excellent thermal and oxidation stability.

– For applications that require performance and safety for effective operations. A biodegradable (OECD 301 & registered with REACH) saturated synthetic polyol ester with a high flash point and excellent thermal and oxidation stability. Perstorp Synthetic-EF 22 – For demanding applications across a wide temperature range. A saturated synthetic polyol ester, registered with REACH as biodegradable, with a high viscosity index and low acid number. The product will be tested for biodegradability according to OECD 301.

Dr. Valentina Serra-Holm, Head of Engineered Fluids Solutions at Perstorp, comments: “With our long-standing expertise in ester chemistry and vertically integrated production, we’re able to offer exceptional consistency and control throughout the value chain. Combined with our global network of application labs and technical experts, we support lubricant manufacturers with tailored solutions and hands-on development. This makes us more than a supplier - we’re a true partner in enabling sustainable growth for lubricant manufacturers.”

The portfolio is enabled by the recently acquired site in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and is backed by Perstorp’s fully integrated production model - from key intermediates to synthetic esters - ensuring both supply security and consistent product quality. A Platinum Ecovadis rating underscores Perstorp’s commitment to responsible operations. With application labs in Sweden, Malaysia, and China, along with a global logistics network and localised technical and sales support, Perstorp enables lubricant manufacturers to scale reliably and innovate with confidence.