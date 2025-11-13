The Plastics Industry Association names CJ Biomaterials as its 2025 Innovation in Bioplastics Award winner

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) names CJ Biomaterials as its 2025 Innovation in Bioplastics Award winner. The announcement came during the association’s tenth annual Bioplastics Week social media awareness and educational campaign. This achievement revolves around CJ Biomaterials’ PHACT A1000P material, an amorphous PHA co-polymer that is 100% bio-based, industrially compostable, home compostable, and biodegradable in marine and soil environments.

PHACT is a unique molecule with a rubbery texture at room temperature, offering flexibility and toughness. These qualities make the solution ideal for a variety of applications like flexible and rigid packaging, as well as foodservice ware (e.g., take-out containers and utensils). Additionally, it acts as a high-performance modifier for PLA.

“Congratulations to CJ Biomaterials for their innovative work on the development of PHACT A1000P, an exciting advancement in the bioplastics space,” said Patrick Krieger, PLASTICS Senior Vice President of Sustainability and Policy. “This material not only showcases the performance potential of bioplastics but also opens the door to new applications that were previously out of reach—exemplifying the kind of forward-thinking, sustainable material innovation that drives our industry forward. We’re proud to recognise CJ Biomaterials for their leadership and contribution to a more sustainable future for plastics.”

Raj Krishnaswamy, Vice President of Polymers R&D at CJ Biomaterials, added, “We’re incredibly proud that our ‘new to the world polymer composition’, amorphous PHA biopolymer, PHACT A1000P, has been recognised with the 2025 Innovation in Bioplastics Award. The rubbery nature of A1000P enables it to be a true performance enhancer compared to other compostable and non-compostable polymers. With PHACT A1000P, CPG companies are expanding their portfolio of packaging solutions because of its unique performance attributes. This achievement reflects CJ Biomaterials’ ongoing commitment to advancing biomaterials innovation in creating this ground-breaking biopolymer and developing the technology to produce it at a commercial scale. From flexible films and straws to cutlery, nonwovens and paper coatings, A1000P expands the range of mechanical properties available for these applications while maintaining high biobased carbon content, a low carbon footprint, and enhanced options for both home and commercial compostability.”

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies Corbion was named Runner-Up for its innovation, Luminy L040, an ultra-high flow PLA grade that is fully bio-based, renewable, and a sustainable alternative to polypropylene in melt-blown nonwoven applications.

“Now having the ability to combine the unique Luminy L040 for melt blown with PLA spun bond layers, provides barrier properties, strength and integrity in wide application domains while lowering GWP by 85% and maximising sustainability with 100% biobased, industrial compostable and recyclable webs,” said Bert Clymans, MSc. MBA, Market Segment Leader for TotalEnergies Corbion.