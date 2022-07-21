Polypipe Building Services commits to 65 per cent recycled material for its Terrain PVC pipe systems

Polypipe Building Services announces that it will now manufacture its range of Terrain PVC pipes using up to 65 per cent recycled materials, which will be produced to British Standard EN1453 to maintain strength and durability whilst facilitating the use of greater recycled content.

Andy Cullum, UK Managing Director at Polypipe Building Services, said: “We’re delighted to introduce this update to our Terrain PVC system. It strikes an ideal balance between maintaining the quality and performance our customers expect whilst supporting a move to a circular economy that makes best use of construction waste.”

The announcement follows extensive testing and an investment of over £2.4m to allow the use of recycled material from PVC windows which would typically be disposed of as waste. The upgraded line means Terrain PVC will be produced as a multilayer product in the same characteristic grey colour that has become an industry mainstay.

Cullum added: “This investment is in keeping with our aim, as part of Genuit group, to help the construction industry to build better. Many building projects are rightly demanding higher sustainability standards throughout the supply chain, and it is vital to us that we play a full part in creating a more resilient planet, society, and business.

By 2025, the Genuit Group is targeting for 62 per cent of total materials used in its products to come from recycled sources and achieve a 66 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions.

The Terrain PVC range will be available to customers in the coming months.