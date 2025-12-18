Polyplastics expand its LAPEROS LCP product line

Polyplastics Group expand its LAPEROS liquid crystal polymer (LCP) range. The engineering thermoplastics specialists launch their new LH and TF series materials that are designed to meet the electronics industry’s growing demand for higher performance and miniaturisation. These new grades will speed up expansion into more applications and next-generation product development through two approaches: versatility in meeting diverse design needs and high flowability.

Produced in Japan and the Taiwan region, LAPEROS LCP has an annual production capacity of 20,000 tons. LAPEROS LCPs boast a selection of enhanced properties, like mechanical strength, heat resistance, and coefficient of linear thermal expansion. These features are driving adoption in high-speed transmission usage, like ultra-thin, fine-pitch connectors for smartphones and tablet devices.

Polyplastics is leveraging Materials Informatics methods that utilise AI and data analysis to streamline materials development. By analysing extensive material data, the company can achieve shorter development cycles and highly precise designs.

LH Series

Boasting well-balanced performance with flowability, mechanical properties, and heat resistance, the LH Series can accommodate a variety of product designs, making it suitable for many electronic component applications.

TF Series

Engineered for enhanced fluidity for better moulding of complex geometries, often found in smartphones and precision electronic components, the TF Series maximises flowability and maintains mechanical properties and a flexible moulding window. This results in materials that support miniaturisation and high-density integration in electronic devices.