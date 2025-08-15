Polyplastics Group outlines sustainability strategy at K Show 2025

Polyplastics Group will update its set of sustainability commitments at the upcoming K 2025 exhibition (Hall 7A/B02).

× Expand Polyplastics

The drive to a circular economy includes the establishment of two carbon emission reduction goals. By 2030, the Daicel group including Polyplastics plans to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% compared to 2018. The company also targets a 30% reduction in its cradle-to-gate product carbon footprint (PCF) compared with 2018.

As part of its sustainability strategy, which includes DURACIRCLE Sustainable Solutions, Polyplastics will unveil unique technologies including the development of POM-to-POM chemical recycling technologies, and PBT-to-PBT solvent-based recycling processes. The company is also focusing development work on bio-based p-hydroxybenzoic acid (PHBA), which is a key monomer for LAPEROS liquid crystal polymer (LCP) and AI-aided mechanical recycling technology.

“We are creating strong partnerships with the rest of the industry, enabling us to rethink and redesign plastics so that we can deliver strong economic, social, and climate benefits,” said Hidekazu Kitayama, managing director of Polyplastics Europe GmbH.

Polyplastics announced the development of POM-to-POM chemical recycling technology which facilitates 100% re-generation to engineering plastics. This technology is currently in demonstration phase with a targeted launch in 2028.

Polyplastics is also developing PBT-to-PBT solvent-based recycling technology which can segregate glass-reinforced PC/PBT into its GF, PC, and PBT constituents. This technology will enable the recyclability of waste PBT-based compounds. The company recognises a responsibility to continue working on recycling technology for plastics products which are now regarded as non-recyclable.

The company’s sustainability push also targets molecular structured bio-based polymers. A joint development project between Daicel and Polyplastics takes advantage of Daicel’s wood chemical technologies, clearing a path to a new polymer base which can only be made from biomass.