POLYVANTIS showcases its product portfolio at BAU 2025

POLYVANTIS presented its comprehensive product portfolio of building materials at BAU 2025 in Germany. The company offers many films, sheets, and semi-finished products made from polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and polycarbonate (PC) that meet the high demands placed on materials for the building and construction industry.

The company serves its global customer base with EUROPLEX, LEXAN PC film and sheet, and PLEXIGLAS PMMA semi-finished products under one roof. It's known for its robust product warranties including its new extended 20-year warranty for LEXAN THERMOCLEAR multiwall sheet.

“We are proud of our long history serving the building and construction industry with innovative products. As POLYVANTIS, we now serve customers with a truly global footprint and one of the most comprehensive offerings in the industry,” said Peter van den Bleek, POLYVANTIS Senior Product Manager Sheet for the EMEA region. “At the BAU Show, we were pleased to present solutions for the building and construction industry that help further the industry’s sustainability progress.”

Durable materials support customers’ sustainability goals

New from POLYVANTIS is its extended 20-year warranty on breakage and weathering with LEXAN THERMOCLEAR multiwall sheet and a 30-year no-yellowing guarantee for PLEXIGLAS PMMA colourless sheets. These multiwall sheets have stood the test of time and provide the following benefits:

Extremely lightweight

Wind and UV-resistant

Excellent energy efficiency and light transmission properties

100% recyclable

The latest PLEXIGLAS proTerra range is based on the material’s recyclability while retaining the same quality. The sheet material consists of approximately 90 percent recycled PLEXIGLAS acrylic glass. POLYVANTIS is a leader in using its proprietary process to recycle production waste and offcuts from retailers and processors into a material that is as good as new.