Polyvel efficiently and cost-effectively produces extra soft, nonwoven PP products

Polyvel, a masterbatch specialist, can now produce nonwoven polypropylene (PP) products with extra soft surfaces efficiently and cost-effectively with the help of newly developed softening agents. The company helps to support fibre manufacturers and users to produce everyday products from PP nonwovens that are soft to the touch.

× Expand Polyvel Polyvel produces extra soft, nonwoven PP products.

Suitable for all products with surfaces that are soft to touch, these process aids boast a high-quality appearance and are ideal for manufacturers of hygiene textiles. Additionally, potential users in the automotive, furniture, medical technology, processing industry, and construction sectors may also find Polyvel’s solutions helpful.

Following extensive tests by neutral certification and testing laboratories, the additives were deemed to be completely harmless when in contact with human skin. This is particularly reassuring in use cases like baby’s diapers. Additionally, the material is deemed food safe, PFAS-free, and doesn’t contain any substance named on the Substance of Very High Concern (SVHC) list by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA).

Low dosage during production

With the help of additive masterbatches like Polyvel NH-P01, a low dosage from 0.5% is sufficient to achieve PP nonwoven surfaces with a high degree of softness during extrusion. As a result, conventional plasticisers and associated chemicals can be dispensed with.

This helps the introduction during the production of the PP nonwovens. During this time, they prevent the fibres’ fabric gels from creating a brittle surface with a rough feel following extrusion. Instead, the dissolved additive in the PP nonwoven permanently migrates to the fibre surface, creating a softness that users appreciate.

The growing demand for additives for bioplastics

Recently, users have been focusing on additives for processing bioplastics like polylactide (PLA). These are in demand as they add specific technical and functional properties to applications. Polyvel’s wide-ranging product portfolio can help fulfil these requirements.