PureCycle achieves Association of Plastic Recyclers’ Post-Consumer Resin certification

PureCycle Technologies Inc. has completed a third-party audit and has achieved the Association of Plastic Recyclers’ (APR) Post-Consumer Resin (PCR) certification for its primary grade of PureFive resin, HPP15-100. Achieving this certification proves the resin is manufactured from post-consumer sources.

HPP15-100 is the primary material produced at PureCycle’s Ironton facility. It’s also the base recycled content used in all blends of the company’s compounded resin grades. These grades are ideal for users seeking a one-pellet solution that can be used in applications where it has previously been challenging to incorporate recycled content.

“As proud members of the Association of Plastic Recyclers, it’s great to have this certification that validates the source of our recycled content. A reliable, transparent market for post-consumer material is a critical step in building a circular economy and reducing plastic waste,” said Dustin Olson, CEO of PureCycle. “We’ve seen an increasing demand from our customers for third-party certifications, such as APRs, and we expect this certification to assist in the ongoing commercialisation of our PureFive resin.”

The APR PCR certification provides third-party validation from ISO-accredited certifying bodies. To achieve certification, companies must meet requirements to ensure their resins come from post-consumer sources. This helps to provide transparency for buyers and sellers, supporting a reliable, robust post-consumer resin market.

Steve Alexander, APR President and CEO, concluded, “APR commends PureCycle for taking action to certify their resin. Their ability to use a novel dissolution process to transform post-consumer waste into high-quality recycled content will only strengthen the PCR market. A strong PCR market is essential to the success of recycling, which enables the circular economy and reduces plastic waste, natural resource extraction and greenhouse gas emissions. The APR PCR Certification Program adheres to a clear, consistent definition of PCR and ensures that PCR receives the value it deserves.”