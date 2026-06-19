Röhm is operating its proprietary LiMA technology at its Bay City methyl methacrylate (MMA) plant in Texas. This is the first time worldwide that it’s been operating on a full industrial scale. Following start‑up, the plant underwent a structured ramp‑up phase, reaching and sustaining full‑scale operation in recent months. Recognising this achievement, Röhm hosted customers, partners and elected officials at the site.

× Expand Röhm Röhm operates LiMA technology at its Bay City MMA plant

At the event, Hans Bohnen, CEO of Röhm, noted that the Bay City plant underscores the company’s broader strategy to lead through technology and long‑term investment, saying, “As the only global producer of both methyl methacrylate and polymethyl methacrylate with production sites in the major regions of Europe, Asia, and North America, we are uniquely positioned to serve our customers worldwide - reliably, locally, and with leading technology.”

The Bay City plant strengthens supply security for North American customers by relying on readily available raw materials (e.g., ethylene and natural gas) and by providing production closer to end markets.

Jack Chenault, President of Röhm Americas, added, “This reflects our long‑term commitment to customers across the region, and Bay City’s strategic location allows us to efficiently serve both North American and global markets.”

The event saw visitors shown around key production areas, including the core reactor systems and the MMA distillation unit. During the visit, they learnt how LiMA technology is being applied at scale. The technology was transferred to an industrial scale in the US with the support of investor Advent International.

“LiMA technology does not only mark a technological quantum leap – it is a true game changer for the methacrylate industry,” said Ronald Ayles of Advent International. “Bay City shows that this process can perform at an industrial scale while delivering efficiency and environmentally friendly benefits.”

About the Bay City facility

The facility has an annual production capacity of 250,000 tons of MMA and is designed to maximise yield while minimising raw material usage. Compared with conventional MMA production processes, LiMA technology reduces energy and water consumption while also lowering carbon dioxide emissions by up to 42%. Additionally, the plant incorporates advanced digital technology, including a digital twin that mirrors the facility’s physical layout, production processes, and control system.