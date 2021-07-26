Reaching new customers online as a materials supplier

Materials search engine and database Matmatch has released a guide that helps materials suppliers use digital channels to connect with potential customers. As a platform that brings together design engineers, materials scientists, academics and suppliers across the materials industry, Matmatch shares its expertise in the new guide, “The Materials Suppliers’ Guide to Reaching Customers Online”. The guide is now available from Matmatch’s website.

Design engineers are always looking for new and better materials, and increasingly they are turning to online resources to research, specify and source them. Digital channels are one of the most effective ways for suppliers to connect with customers — if they are used correctly, that is.

The advent of platforms such as Matmatch has made it easy for design engineers and product developers to compare materials to find exactly what product is right for them. It is, therefore, vital that materials suppliers effectively use digital platforms to get their products seen by potential customers.

“The materials industry has traditionally relied on tradeshows for networking and to discover new material developments,” explained Ben Smye, head of growth at Matmatch and one of the co-authors of the guide. “When tradeshows were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it became clear that primarily relying on them to generate interest around new materials on the market wasn’t the safest strategy. It’s accelerated the shift to digital platforms that has been taking place in recent years.

“Many companies are looking to diversify the way they reach customers, and at Matmatch we’ve got the expertise to help them do that. Since our inception, we’ve worked with many material suppliers around the world and have seen first-hand the impact of using digital platforms in reaching new materials science and engineering audiences. This guide packs our expertise into one handy booklet, providing any suppliers considering digital channels for their products with the information they need to be successful.”

Many suppliers and materials manufacturers have already began digitising their material data. This makes it far easier for prospective customers to find materials suitable for their purposes. With the new guide, Matmatch demystifies the process of entering the digital space. This guide explains the key things to know about the material selection process, who you need to target, which channels you can use to reach potential customers and how to build and expand your existing digital presence.