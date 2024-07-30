Röhm showcases versatility of PLEXIGLAS moulding compounds

Key Highlights:

Röhm will showcase the versatility of PLEXIGLAS moulding compounds for sustainable product design at Fakuma 2024 in Friedrichshafen, October 15–19.

Visitors will have the chance to discover the diversity of lighting effects firsthand using the samples of clear transparent and light-scattering product grades in various colours.

Their optical properties make PLEXIGLAS moulding compounds ideal for lighting applications for all kinds of product designs using light, such as illuminated switches and other operating elements, or for edge lighting.

“PLEXIGLAS makes your design shine. Every day.” That is the theme under which Röhm GmbH will spotlight the inspiring design potential of PLEXIGLAS at Fakuma 2024 in Friedrichshafen, October 15–19.

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) from the PLEXIGLAS brand is a versatile, high-quality, durable plastic that also meets the growing demand for recyclable, resource-saving materials. “Our PLEXIGLAS molding compounds offer almost limitless design freedom for products in many areas of daily life, from lighting applications to surface enhancement for kitchen appliances,” said Siamak Djafarian, senior vice president of the Molding Compounds Business Unit at Röhm. “Vibrant and pleasant to the touch, especially fascinating in combination with light, PLEXIGLAS meets the highest standards of form, function and aesthetics.”

Visitors to the international trade fair for plastics processing will be able to see for themselves at booth B5-5306 in hall B5. Exhibits from renowned manufacturers in the automotive design, lighting, white goods, kitchen appliances and medical technology sectors will demonstrate the quality and versatility of the PLEXIGLAS and CYROLITE materials. With its extensive portfolio of standard and special moulding compounds, Röhm offers solutions for sector trends and customers’ unique requirements.

PLEXIGLAS proTerra containing recycled material in initial application study

One year ago at Fakuma 2023, Röhm presented two new PLEXIGLAS proTerra molding compounds that combine a reduced carbon footprint with proven performance. PLEXIGLAS proTerra M5 contains mechanically recycled PMMA, while in PLEXIGLAS proTerra 8N, fossil resources have been replaced with raw materials certified under ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification).

This resource-saving alternative has since enjoyed a positive reception on the market, with a well-known luminaire manufacturer purposely choosing PLEXIGLAS proTerra M5 with 30 percent recycled material for an application study. At the exhibition booth, visitors can see the optical quality of this luminaire profile for themselves. It is also described in detail in a case study online.

Hands-on: Lighting effects with PLEXIGLAS moulding compounds

A popular exhibit at the booth is the light table, which features added functions specially for Fakuma. Visitors will have the chance to discover the diversity of lighting effects firsthand using the samples of clear transparent and light-scattering product grades in various colours. Their optical properties make PLEXIGLAS moulding compounds ideal for lighting applications – not just in the automotive and lighting industries, but for all kinds of product designs using light, such as illuminated switches and other operating elements, or for edge lighting.

Fit for the future

Röhm’s PMMA portfolio is continuously evolving to meet the needs of the market, enabling sustainable product design across numerous industries. Through consistent investments in production technology, capacity expansion and innovation, Röhm and its Molding Compounds Business Unit are more than ready for the future. “We are the only global manufacturer of MMA and PMMA with downstream compounding in all three key regions: Asia, Europe and North America. This makes Röhm one of the world’s leading manufacturers of PMMA moulding compounds and a reliable strategic partner for customers all over the globe,” said senior vice president Djafarian emphatically.