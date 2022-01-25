SABIC has introduced LNP ELCRIN EXL7414B copolymer, the company’s first bio-based polycarbonate copolymer to help advance the consumer electronics industry’s net-zero carbon emissions goals.

× Expand SABIC’s new ISCC+ certified bio-based LNP ELCRIN copolymer resin helps net-zero carbon emission goals

The new copolymer is the first grade in an expanding portfolio to secure the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus (ISCC+) designation. It is formulated with over 50 per cent bio-based content from waste materials, which do not compete with the food chain, according to the mass balance approach.

A preliminary SABIC internal assessment indicates that each kilogram of the new bio-based resin provides two kilograms of CO2 reduction as compared to the fossil-based alternative. LNP ELCRIN EXL resin joins SABIC’s fast-growing bio-based materials offering, which also includes ULTEM resins and LNP THERMOCOMP compounds.

The prestigious Chinese brand realme chose LNP ELCRIN EXL7414B copolymer resin for the battery cover of its brand-new GT 2 Pro smartphone that launched on 4 January.

Realme was the first consumer electronics brand to adopt the incumbent version of this material, which was used to mould the battery cover of its C25 smartphone. Demonstrating its continuing innovation, realme is now one of the first electronics companies to use a bio-based copolymer.

Maureen MacDonald-Stein, Director, Growth OEM, Specialties, SABIC, said: “The development of bio-based thermoplastics is an important part of SABIC’s overall sustainability strategy, which also encompasses chemical upcycling and mechanical recycling. We are applying the full scientific and technical resources of the company to create and deliver new materials that can help customers like realme achieve goals such as emissions and energy reductions, plastic waste avoidance and regulatory compliance.”

In addition to lowering carbon footprint by reducing the use of fossil-based feedstocks, SABIC’s LNP ELCRIN EXL7414B copolymer resin delivers exceptional performance for demanding electronics applications. It uses a non-brominated, non-chlorinated flame retardant formulation that meets the UL 94 V0 standard at 0.6 mm.

Joshua Chiaw, Director, Business Management, LNP and NORYL, SABIC, added: “Our new bio-based copolymers can be particularly beneficial to the consumer electronics market. They combine sustainability with exceptional performance to address key trends for electronic devices, including smaller, thinner designs, increasingly stringent safety regulations and strong consumer preferences for environmentally responsible products.”