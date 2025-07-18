SABIC debuts first FR PBT nano moulding material

SABIC introduced today the latest addition to its LNP THERMOTUF family of specialty compounds. New LNP THERMOTUF WF0087N compound is the industry’s first nano molding technology (NMT) material based on polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) that combines excellent flame retardancy (FR) and good mechanical performance.

× Expand SABIC

It addresses growing demand across the consumer electronics industry for lightweight and durable metal-plastic hybrid components, such as those used in the middle frame of smartphones. In addition, the material’s FR properties can help customers comply with the fourth edition of the IEC 62368-1 safety standard for consumer electronics devices. LNP THERMOTUF WF0087N compound is a 2025 Edison Award winner.

“As smartphones achieve new milestones in design, wireless connectivity and charging speed, the industry needs advanced materials that can keep pace,” said Jenny Wang, Director, Formulation & Application, APC, SABIC Polymers, Specialties business. “Our new flame-retardant, nano molding LNP THERMOTUF compound demonstrates SABIC’s strong focus on the consumer electronics market. With breakthrough materials, we support customer efforts to increase the performance, safety, manufacturability and compliance of smartphones and other devices.”

Expanding the Benefits of NMT

Nano moulding technology is a manufacturing process in which plastic resin is injected into a chemically treated metal surface to produce a tightly bonded, hybrid material. This process can help manufacturers achieve lightweight, thin-wall designs, radio frequency transparency, excellent aesthetics and streamlined processing vs. die casting and insert molding. Further, NMT helps protect electronic devices from water and dust.

To these benefits, LNP THERMOTUF WF0087N compound adds thin-wall FR (UL94 V0 @ 1.0mm) while maintaining good bonding strength and mechanical properties, such as impact resistance. Its tight bond with metal is about 60 percent stronger than that of typical FR PBT resins. This property helps designers meet the stringent IP68 standard for water and dust protection.

The new grade also offers robust chemical resistance to harsh anodising treatments and custom colorability for attractive aesthetics. Its dielectric properties help ensure high signal performance in devices with multiple antennas. Potential applications for the new compound include antenna splitters and other structural components in smartphones, tablets, smart watches and laptops.