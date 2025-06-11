SABIC features speciality thermoplastics at PCIM Europe

SABIC showcases high-heat specialty thermoplastics well suited for demanding electrical applications, including components used in electric vehicles (EVs) at PCIM Europe 2025, in Hall 7, Booth 140.

The company’s exhibit features Nichicon Corporation capacitors made with ultra-thin ELCRES HTV150 dielectric film. These advanced film capacitors for AC-DC inverters can operate at high temperatures up to 150°C with minimal derating of applied voltage (V), which will be discussed in two technical presentations during the event.

“Higher voltages are a common theme across electrical applications from connectors and capacitors to wire and cable,” said Sergi Monros, vice president, SABIC Polymers, Specialties BU. “While high voltages can increase operational efficiency, they present challenges. SABIC continues to lead and innovate in this space. Our specialty materials perform well under exposure to high voltages, high temperatures and harsh conditions, helping customers deliver next-generation electrified components.”

Minimising voltage derating in film capacitors

Exposure to elevated temperatures can significantly lower the rated voltage of polymer film capacitors. For example, the rated voltage for capacitors made with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film may be reduced by up to 5% at 125°C or above, requiring thicker gauges to compensate. However, recent testing by Nichicon showed that capacitors made with SABIC’s ELCRES HTV150 dielectric film experienced minimal derating (4.8 percent at 130°C and 14 percent at 150°C). SABIC is displaying this dielectric film and sample Nichicon capacitors at its booth.

Showcasing solutions for diverse electrical applications

SABIC is displaying several other electrical components, including a hybrid metal-plastic DC-DC converter housing for EVs that significantly cuts weight and costs vs. an all-aluminum design. Another EV application is a fast charging unit featuring multiple SABIC materials. Also on display are stationary energy storage applications, including enclosures and electrolyser frames. Other highlights of the company’s exhibit are ULTEM and NORYL resins and LNP copolymers and compounds with a high comparative tracking index (CTI), which is important in situations where electrical components are exposed to harsh environments or contaminants and high voltages.