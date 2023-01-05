SABIC launches new cost effective resin

SABIC has launched a new grade of ULTEM resin that the company believes can assist designers in the styling and aesthetics of consumer electronics components. The company also claims the resin reduces costs by approximately 25 percent compared to metal.

To further improve the appearance, this polyetherimide (PEI) material features surface hardness to help minimize scratches, and high modulus to help avoid PVD layer cracks. Its high flow aims to enable complex, thin-wall geometries that support miniaturization and weight reduction. Potential applications include camera deco rings, smartphone touch panel frames and smartwatch frames.

Scott Fisher, business director, ULTEM Resins and Additives, SABIC said: “The dynamic consumer electronics market is well known for frequent style changes and fierce competition. Customers are always looking for new materials that can provide a distinctive, high-quality appearance at a reasonable cost. To address this need, we developed ULTEM DT1820EV resin. It uplevels component design without the high costs of using traditional materials like metal. By adopting the new ULTEM grade using PVD, our customers can achieve stunning aesthetics while benefiting from the practical design and manufacturing advantages of a thermoplastic.”

The company claims customers that have trialled ULTEM DT1820EV resin in PVD-metallized smartphone camera deco ring are impressed with the excellent metallic appearance compared to glass-filled PC using NCVM.

Meredith Ji, Sr. Scientist, ULTEM Resins and Additives, SABIC added: “Building on ULTEM resin’s 40 years of achievements, SABIC has developed another innovative material solution that combines beautiful aesthetics with practical advantages. Our new grade, which is compatible with PVD, offers consumer electronics designers new opportunities to emulate metal. But we didn’t stop there. This new grade delivers key performance properties requested by device makers, including UV and chemical resistance. New ULTEM DT1820EV resin is carrying on our proud tradition of customer-centric innovation. To help customers meet their net-zero goals, ULTEM DT1820EV resin will also be available in an ISCC+ certified renewable version.”