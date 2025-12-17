SABIC unveils its LNP ELCRES NPCRX9612U resin, the first grade in a family of polycarbonate copolymer resins formulated without fluorine or other per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The new resin offers chemical resistance to withstand harsh healthcare disinfectants and provides UL94 V0 flame retardance at 1.5mm for thin-wall geometries. The NP resin portfolio helps manufacturers across multiple industries to both anticipate and adapt to increasing regulatory requirements and demands.

“SABIC is investing in the research and development of new materials that can help OEMs get ahead of the curve in compliance and performance,” said Sergi Monros, Vice President, SABIC Polymers, Specialities BU. “Our deep understanding of customers’ current and future application needs allows SABIC to be proactive in creating new grades that meet these requirements.”

The new LNP ELCRES NPCRX9612U grade boasts impact performance and degradation resistance under exposure to aggressive disinfectants like quaternary ammonium salts. This biocompatible, custom-colourable grade can be used in thin-wall, miniaturised device designs. Additionally, the resin is ideal for applications like insulin pumps, diagnostic imaging devices and monitors.

The new resin joins SABIC’s portfolio of medical-grade thermoplastics, which includes LNP LUBRILOY compounds and ULTEM HU resins. LNP LUBRILOY compounds use a proprietary, non-polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) internal lubrication technology to offer wear resistance and low friction without the use of PFAS. Whereas ULTEM HU resins are unreinforced polyetherimide (PEI) materials with enhanced mechanical, electrical, and dimensional properties, and improved chemical and heat resistance.