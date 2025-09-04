SABIC introduces its LNP THERMOCOMP WFC061 compound

SABIC introduces its new LNP THERMOCOMP WFC061I compound. Designed to enhance the safety and functionality of critical components by incorporating non-brominated/non-chlorinated flame retardance (FR), the compound is ideal for us in electric vehicle control units (EVCUs). The 2025 Edison Award-winning material provides enhanced structural performance for the protection of sensitive internal electronic parts from fire/smoke, impact, moisture, and other threats.

× Expand SABIC LNP THERMOCOMP WFC061I compound can replace metal in electric vehicle control units (EVCUs) covers

“The EVCU, which manages an EV’s electrical systems to ensure peak efficiency and a safe and enjoyable driving environment, relies on high-performance materials,” said Jenny Wang, Director, Formulation & Application, APAC, SABIC Polymers, Specialities business. “Speciality resins must provide flame retardancy, strength, stability, light weight and precision manufacturing. Based on our broad understanding of automotive power engineering trends and requirements, SABIC developed its new LNP THERMOCOMP WFC061I compound to help protect the EVCU and optimise its reliability and functionality.”

SABIC’s new material can replace metal in EVCU covers. This will help to reduce weight and expand design freedom. The material can also replace FR polymers that use halogenated additives that can impact the environment. Additional advantages of the material include colourability, low warpage which increases yield, and high optical transmission for precision laser welding.

The LNP THERMOCOMP WFC061I compound enables high optical transmission (20% at 3.0 mm thickness), which is required for laser welding. Laser welding sees two plastic parts join without adhesives, chemicals, fasteners or vibration. Instead, the laser energy passes through the transmissive material to the surface of the absorptive material, where it generates heat at the interface, melting the plastic.