SABIC unveils its new polypropylene pipe solution, SABIC VESTOLEN P9421

SABIC has unveiled its new polypropylene pipe solution, which is made with a random copolymer. The new solution, SABIC VESTOLEN P9421, aims to provide improved properties at high pressures and temperatures with enhanced durability and reliability.

Expand SABIC SABIC green-coloured VESTOLEN P9421

Boasting high thermal stability designed for high heat-resistance performance, the VESTOLEN P9421 also features a long service life. All these considerations make the material ideal for manufacturing cold and hot water pipes and fittings that can transport drinking water.

The new material is classified as a tailored compounded solution. It meets specific pipe application requirements, fulfils domestic piping systems needs, and provides improvements in quality, versatility, and durability, all of which make the solution compatible with various pipe applications.

“SABIC is committed to enabling its customers with innovative material solutions for domestic piping systems with local content,” said Mohammed Al-Zahrani, SABIC Vice President, PP Business Unit.

Farris Al-Koblan, CEO, of Al Koblan Thermopipe Factory Co, added, “We are proud of our collaboration with SABIC spanning two decades. We are confident that local polypropylene random copolymer products are manufactured with the high quality.”

The SABIC green-coloured VESTROLEN P9421 grade has passed multiple testing scenarios and was demonstrated in final applications across different value-chain partners in Saudi Arabia. The commercially available solution has been introduced to Al Koblan Thermopipe Factory Co, which has led to the successful deployment in a variety of pipe applications.