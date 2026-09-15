SABIC unveils its ULTEM DU762 resin

SABIC introduces its ULTEM DU762 resin. The design, manufacturing and system cost advantages compared to metal make it ideal for smartphone middle frame applications. The new resin is compatible with non-conductive physical vapour deposition (PVD) sputtering processes, providing a high-gloss, metallic surface to enhance the appearance of smartphones. This polyetherimide (PEI) material boasts chemical resistance for durability, is lightweight, and balances ductility and strength for structural parts.

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“Consumers choosing top-of-the-line smartphones demand premium materials that complement cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI),” said Sergi Monros, Vice President, Specialities business unit, SABIC. “Our new ULTEM DU762 resin offers high quality without the drawbacks of traditional materials. It delivers great value through design flexibility and streamlined production while meeting rigorous standards for aesthetics and performance. As smartphone styling and capabilities advance, SABIC remains aligned with the evolving needs of the consumer electronics industry.”

While titanium, stainless steel and aluminium require time-consuming machining, the new ULTEM grade can be cost-effectively manufactured using high-speed, high-volume injection moulding. As a non-conductive, metallised polymer, SABIC’s resin eliminates the need for an unsightly antenna split in the middle frame.

Glass fibre-reinforced polycarbonate (PC) resin, another frame material, typically uses non-conductive vacuum metallisation (NCVM). This multi-layer process creates a thick coating that can accumulate along edges and corners, preventing a clean, sharp line. PVD metallisation is simpler and produces a thinner profile. Additionally, glass fibre in the PC resin can migrate, creating an uneven surface.