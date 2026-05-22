SABIC unveils its ULTEM SU3102P reactive oligomer

SABIC unveils its new toughening agent for thermoset composites, the ULTEM SU3102P reactive oligomer. Ideal for use in primary and secondary aerospace structures (e.g., wings, fuselage frames, spoilers and interior components), the new polyetherimide (PEI) oligomer offers thermoset formulation freedom without impacting processability.

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“As global air traffic increases significantly with more passengers and cargo, the industry faces pressure to build capacity and throughput within its existing footprint, while still meeting cost, safety and sustainability goals,” said Sergi Monros, Vice President, SABIC Polymers, Specialities BU. “Our new ULTEM oligomer can help designers create lighter, thinner and tougher composite structures, increase manufacturing efficiency and cut emissions. This addition to our ULTEM portfolio builds on a long history of success in aerospace applications and demonstrates our strong commitment to materials innovation.”

The ULTEM SU3102P can achieve loadings of up to 50% by weight. Whereas reactive polyethersulfone (rPES) usually permits loadings of only 7% to 12%. This new oligomer improves toughness-stiffness balance by up to 140% compared to rPES, with enhanced durability reducing maintenance time and costs. The ULTEM SU3102P oligomer delivers strength, inherent flame retardance, high heat and chemical resistance, as well as a low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE).

Despite its high loadings, the oligomer boasts a low formulation viscosity, allowing for consistent and efficient processing, reducing cycle time. This allows composite manufacturers to boost the productivity and energy efficiency levels of thermoset composite prepregs by up to 30%. Additionally, the solution can be dropped into existing manufacturing processes.