Selenis launches its Selcare CE 500

Selenis is launching its new low glycol modified polymer resin, Selcare CE 500, through its dedicated healthcare brand, Selcare. Designed for film extrusion in healthcare packaging, this recycle-ready material meets the RIC1 identification requirements. Additionally, Selcare CE 500 is manufactured with high-quality standards, making it ideal for use in the regulated healthcare industry.

“Our innovative batch production technology has enabled Selcare to develop a low glycol modified polyester that delivers exceptional performance, designed to be recycled in the RIC 1 stream,” said Eduardo Santos, Global Head of Strategy for Selcare. “This tailor-made glycol modification provides improved processability, superior sealing, and enhanced impact resistance compared to existing modified APETs. By offering this at a price point between standard APET and PETG healthcare grades, Selcare CE 500 is a truly cost-competitive and sustainable solution that facilitates closing loops in healthcare packaging.”

The Selcare CE 500 resin features enhanced clarity, a neutral colour, and a high-gloss finish. This helps to improve the product’s visual performance and visibility. Additionally, the material has comprehensive regulatory declarations, including ISO10993, USP Class VI, USP <661.1>, and ICH Q3D. The Selcare CE 500 is also free of intentionally added BPA, and all Selcare grades can be customised for colour and performance to meet individual customer specifications.

The Selcare model ensures supply security by manufacturing at multiple sites, having a well-defined business continuity plan with back-up supply options, as well as offering full technical support and advice across development and production stages. Users can access dedicated assistance for MDR (Medical Device Regulation) compliance.