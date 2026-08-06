Syensqo reveals its involvement in the U.S. Army’s MV-75 Cheyenne program. The company will provide advanced composite materials, adhesives, and speciality polymers for structural and rotorcraft components. These solutions meet lightweight, durability, and thermal resistance requirements needed for next-generation vertical lift platforms. Bell Textron Inc is developing the MV-75 Cheyenne platform to deliver around twice the speed and range of current platforms, enhancing operational reach and survivability.

× Expand Syensqo Syensqo provides advanced composite materials for the US Army’s MV-75 Cheyenne program

“MV-75 Cheyenne represents a transformational leap in vertical lift capability, combining speed, range and reliability to meet the evolving needs of modern armed forces,” said Ryan Ehinger, Senior Vice President and MV-75 Cheyenne Program Director. “We are pleased for Syensqo to join Team Cheyenne as we deliver high-performing defence systems with the resilience and survivability the Army needs.”

Rodrigo Elizondo, President, Syensqo Composite Materials, added, “We are proud to support the US Army’s MV-75 Cheyenne program with our advanced materials portfolio, contributing to the development of a new generation of high-performance rotorcraft. Our expertise in lightweight composites and adhesives enables greater efficiency, durability and design flexibility—key enablers for next-generation aerospace innovation.”

The MV-75 Cheyenne platform is designed to fly twice as fast as the current fleet and deliver extended operational range, making it a significant advancement in rotorcraft technology and mission capability.

Syensqo will continue to collaborate with Bell and industry teammates across Team Cheyenne, supporting the MV-75 Cheyenne’s development, qualification and future production phases.