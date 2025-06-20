Syensqo expands non-fluorosurfactant perfluoroelastomer portfolio

Syensqo has unveiled “the market’s first” peroxide-curable FFKM polymers, made without fluorosurfactants from the PFAs family of chemicals, using proprietary Non-Fluorosurfactant (NFS) technology. The new solution joins the advanced performance materials and chemical solutions specialist’s growing NFS FFKM portfolio, joining the nitrile-curable FFKM grades for semiconductor dry and plasma applications. Said materials are the first commercial FFKM solutions made without surfactants and address the seal and o-rings industry’s need for a sustainable and resilient supply chain.

× Expand Syensqo Syensqo launches the market’s first non-fluorosurfactant FFKM

The peroxide-curable technology is helping Syensqo to meet the increasingly aggressive conditions needed to produce the most advanced semiconductors. Suitable for both dry and wet fabrication processes, the NFS FFKM solutions provide enhanced levels of performance in the harshest environments, like when temperatures are above 320°C or during intense plasma conditions. The solution’s chemical resistance is also crucial for many high-end energy, transportation, and industrial applications. Syensqo’s Tecnoflon FFKM NFS portfolio is manufactured in Spinetta, Italy.

“With our new peroxide-curable FFKM innovation, we are proud to offer ground-breaking solutions to our customers, empowering them to maintain material efficiency and integrity under extreme conditions,” said Andrew Lau, Senior Executive Vice President of Electronics & Industrial at Syensqo Speciality Polymers GBU. “At Syensqo, we are committed to pioneering advancements that not only meet our customers’ current demands but also anticipate future industry needs.”

Tecnoflon PFR X7000 and X7100 are available for trial. While the first nitrile curable grades, Tecnoflon PFR X6055B, X6160B, and X6265B, are available commercially.