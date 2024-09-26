Syensqo introduces extrudable PPS technology for sustainable piping

Key Highlights:

Syensqo, a global provider of Advanced Performance Materials and Chemical Solutions, has launched Ryton PPS XE-5000NA, the first grade of an innovative extrudable polyphenylene sulphide (PPS) technology set to change the performance and sustainability of piping materials.

“There is a growing need for new piping materials solutions capable of exceeding the chemical, thermal and pressure resistance of conventional polyethylene or polyamide resins without compromising processability or efficiency,” said William Sattich, principal scientist for PPS at Syensqo.

“In addition to meeting these requirements, our advanced Ryton PPS XE-5000 technology delivers high-performance extrudable thermoplastic compounds with a permeation resistance far superior to that of common piping materials, revolutionising the energy industry's approach for piping solutions.”

Ryton PPS XE-5000 provides a safe and proven solution for pipes operating in high-temperature and high-pressure environments. Its chemical and permeation resistance make it an economical and efficient choice for both traditional and emerging energy applications.

Mike O’Brien, global marketing manager for Energy at Syensqo, added: “The new PPS XE grade expands the legacy of Ryton into higher performance non-metallic piping solutions. This meets customer demands in key markets, including oil & gas and the next generation of energy applications.”

With excellent extrusion properties, Ryton PPS XE-5000NA is ideal for use in inner liners, stand-alone and composite pipes. This new material is now commercially available worldwide.