Syensqo launches new natural, non-microplastic polymer

Syensqo launches its new guar technology that promotes lasting freshness and softness in laundry care. Jaguar Care is a new natural, non-microplastic polymer solution that enhances fragrance deposition and softness, as well as protecting fabrics through repeated washes.

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Jaguar Care boosts the deposition of fragrance oils and capsules while ensuring softness during short and cold wash cycles. Additionally, it helps protect fibres from pilling, repairs fuzz and improves garment durability over repeated washes.

“Jaguar Care gives laundry detergent formulators a new solution to create differentiated products that combine a best-in-class sensorial experience with convenience and care. It enables formulators to combine cleaning and care benefits in convenient 2-in-1 laundry products, while helping consumers keep their clothes looking and feeling good for longer,” said Max Chabert, Global Marketing Manager Home Care at Syensqo.