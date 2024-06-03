Syensqo PARA resin selected to manufacture Artiphon musical instrument

Key Highlights:

Syensqo has announced that Nashville-based Artiphon company has chosen Ixef polyarylamide (PARA) resin for moulding the housing and keypad of Chorda, a novel electronic musical instrument. The unique capacitive sensor board of the device required a material capable of matching the tactile nature of the keypad, while also providing the long-term durability and aesthetics expected from a high-quality hand-held instrument.

Chorda features an advanced synth and sample engine, plus an enhanced interface with a 12-key bridge that utilises capacitive sensing technology for diverse finger interactions.

“Hand-held devices operated by touch and under frequent wear and tear conditions need high strength, rigidity and dimensional stability if they are meant to last for a long life without losing their functionality and appeal,” said Federico Baruffi, global marketing manager, Specialty Polymers, at Syensqo. “Our Ixef PARA resin gave Artiphon the perfect combination of high surface quality, scratch and warpage resistance along with the right haptic feel to support the intuitive approach of the smart electronic instrument.”

The natural Ixef grade selected for Chorda exhibits a superior flexural modulus compared to other non-glass filled plastics, preventing the long housing parts from bending when the instrument is played and still allowing the capacitive keypad to respond with immediate sensitivity to the taps, swipes and strums of users. When moulded thinly, Ixef also offers partial translucency, allowing LED indicators to be visible and can easily be coloured in dark or bright shades. Its excellent flowability ensures proper mould fill over long flow paths and delivers flawless surfaces as moulded.

Adam McHeffey, chief marketing officer at Artiphon, stated: “We created Chorda with three core values in mind: approachability, multiplicity, and immediacy. At the same time, the long-lasting design of this sensory music instrument prompted us to look for a cost-efficient plastic material with the right balance of ruggedness and high quality to maximise the pleasure of play for many years. Syensqo’s Ixef material proved to offer the best property profile for all this to work.”

With housings moulded in black, white or blue coloured Ixef PARA, the first Chorda musical instruments were commercialised world-wide in November 2023.