Syensqo introduces its Ryton polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) coating grade

Syensqo has unveiled its new Ryton polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) coating grade, which aims to easily and effectively provide strong coat performance at lower builds. The new coating grade aims to provide better deposition per pass, reducing the time and resources needed for coating while maintaining high throughput.

× Expand Syensqo Syensqo unveils Ryton PPS M2000 FP.

“With this innovative Ryton solution, we are responding to an industry trend that focuses on more easily applied high-performance coatings with a smaller health, safety and environmental (HSE) footprint,” said Hong Chen, Principal Research Scientist at Syensqo. “Building on our proven PPS chemistry, it delivers high barrier properties, provides excellent resistance to corrosive chemicals, demonstrates good adhesion to metals, and can operate at temperatures up to 200°C.”

The advanced performance materials and chemical solutions provider’s Ryton PPS M200 FP allows users to gain a sustainable, low-volatile powder coating solution which combines high molecular weight with safe application. This should optimise coating binding with minimal post-curing after film formation.

Boris Makhinson, Syensqo Americas Market Manager for Energy, added, “The new Ryton grade extends our PPS chemistry to powder coatings for use in demanding environments, such as the oil and gas industry. It makes the coating job easier and safer for applicators and is commercially available worldwide.”