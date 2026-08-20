Syensqo launches its Repel-O-Tex Crystal Premium, the company’s latest generation of soil release polymer for liquid laundry detergents. Delivering significant performance, especially in short and cold wash cycles, this innovation addresses consumer trends that prioritise convenience and energy savings.

× Expand Syensqo Syensqo unveils its latest soil release polymer, Repel-O-Tex Crystal Premium

Repel-O-Tex Crystal Premium is compatible with concentrated liquid laundry formats and pouches. The range prevents greasy stain incrustation and fabric greying by creating a protective shield on fibres during the wash. This new grade delivers over 30% efficacy improvement over previous benchmarks, across all wash conditions.

“Repel-O-Tex Crystal Premium reflects our commitment to helping manufacturers innovate for evolving laundry care habits,” said Max Chabert, Global Home Care Marketing Manager at Syensqo. “By combining strong performance in short, cold wash cycles with broad formulation compatibility, this new biodegradable polymer helps our customers deliver the next generation of liquid detergents.”

The new solution allows Syensqo to support its customers in developing innovative and sustainable laundry care solutions that meet consumer demands.