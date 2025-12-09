Symphony Environmental is campaigning that flame-retardant plastic is essential for fire safety. Standard plastic components used by the construction and electronics industries are a major factor in the rapid spread of fires in residential and commercial buildings. D2p flame-retardant technology is key to reducing the threat of fire and meeting safety-compliance, which will go on to stop billions in property damage and tragic loss of life.

× Expand Symphony Environmental Symphony Environmental promotes d2p flame-retardant plastic masterbatch

Electrical issues are often cited as one of the leading causes of fires, with electricity causing over 20,000 accidental fires in UK homes every year. In these incidents, standard plastic casings and insulation can quickly ignite, accelerating the blaze and reducing safe evacuation timings.

“The scale of fire-related property damage isn't just an environmental concern but has quickly become an economic and safety issue too. Flammable polymers are a silent driver of catastrophic property damage, particularly when used in essential infrastructure - like cable-casings, insulation and appliance-housings,” said Michael Laurier, CEO at Symphony Environmental Technologies. “Reducing the combustibility of these materials by incorporating d2p Flame Retardant masterbatch at the manufacturing stage is a simple yet dramatically effective way to inhibit the combustion process - significantly increasing fire resistance. When exposed to heat, the plastic will self-extinguish or burn much more slowly, limiting the spread of fire, meeting strict safety codes, and providing crucial extra time to extinguish or evacuate. By embedding d2p masterbatch technology into supply chains, we can transform how critical components are manufactured - improving safety and regulatory compliance.”

d2p Flame Retardant masterbatches are available for use across all plastic-processing technologies and various applications, including polyolefins, styrenics, and engineered resins. They are easy to incorporate into the final product and don’t alter the physical, chemical, or mechanical properties, with components meeting vital safety ratings.

“Construction firms, architects, electronics manufacturers and policymakers alike must prioritise Flame Retardant masterbatch technologies. Together we can reduce the risk of fire, cut property damage costs, and deliver superior health and safety for consumers, employees, and businesses,” concluded Laurier.