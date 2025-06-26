TekniPlex Healthcare starts production at its new 200,000-square-foot facility in Wisconsin

TekniPlex Healthcare has announced that production activities have started at its new 200,000-square-foot facility in Madison, Wisconsin. Serving as the advanced materials science experts’ flagship location for its Barrier Protection Systems business, the facility combines innovative manufacturing technologies with materials science experts. The company is aiming to expand capabilities and access to crucial protective solutions throughout North America and the world.

With enhanced quality and high-volume production capabilities, the new site will help to strengthen TekniPlex Healthcare’s support for medical device and pharmaceutical companies as well as their downstream partners (e.g., hospitals, outpatient surgery centres, laboratories, and patients), providing reliable access to sterile barrier packaging to protect life-saving medical technologies. One of the company’s overall goals is to ensure uninterrupted supply chains and expedient delivery windows.

“Our new flagship facility exemplifies TekniPlex Healthcare’s mission of improving patient care through solutions that protect, preserve, and perform,” said Suj Mehta, CEO of TekniPlex Healthcare. “The products manufactured here directly impact patients’ lives. As a dedicated hub, the site not only expands our capacity and provides customers with supply chain assurances but also serves as a knowledge base to build upon and maximise our leadership in barrier protection materials science.”

About the facility

Establishing a true US hub builds upon the company’s legacy barrier protection solutions experience, with the facility boasting ISO 13485:2016 quality management system (QMS) certification, with the robust, well-documented QMS covering all medical device design, development, production, and servicing aspects.

The facility will play a substantial role in producing coated and printed solutions that protect medical devices and wound care products from contaminants, improving patient outcomes. Additionally, the plant will boast sophisticated modern manufacturing infrastructure. Current assets include an air knife coater that increases the company’s supply of coated Tyvek and heat-seal coated reinforced papers for sterilisable barrier applications (e.g., procedure kits, IV sets, syringes, and implantable devices). Other highlights include a new wide-width eight-colour high-definition flexographic printing press, ensuring exact healthcare printing specifications with a near-zero waste manufacturing process.

TekniPlex Healthcare’s new plant also boasts improvements in sustainability with an eco-friendly-by-design approach that minimises waste. Only hand-carried rubbish bags and separated recycled waste leave the facility, with at least 95% of the waste generated at the facility recyclable.

Looking to the future

Looking ahead to the future, there are near-future expansion opportunities at the facility, with existing plans for a second flexographic printer, a cantilevered slitter rewinder, and a reversible salvage rewinder. TekniPlex Healthcare will continue to seek additional capability and capacity enhancements at this facility.