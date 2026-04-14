THERMOFILXP: A new PP-GF with reduced cycle time and high-level mechanical performance

Developed by Sumika Polymer Compounds, THERMOFILXP is a 30% glass-fibre reinforced PP, offering exceptional performance while significantly reducing cycle times. It optimises not only part production but the entire value chain from European OEMs to the end consumer.

× Expand sumika polymer compounds

This innovation addresses two clear market challenges: the need for materials with superior properties to support product innovation, and the requirement for increased industrial competitiveness and cost control. THERMOFILXP provides a practical solution to boosting productivity. Thanks to the optimisations built into this solution, we can now achieve up to a 10% reduction in cycle time compared to typical PP-GF. Over the course of a year, this can represent the equivalent of a full month of additional capacity without any further industrial investment.

For our customers the impact is immediate:

Measurable improvements in productivity

Optimised part costs

Increased machine availability

Technical Excellence and Sustainability

From a technical perspective, this material sets a new mechanical performance standard within the Thermofil range:

Tensile Modulus: up to 8,700 MPa

Tensile Strength: up to 129 MPa

Charpy Impact (Notched @23°C): 11 kJ/m²

CO₂ eq. Emissions: 1.8

Designed for competitiveness

This unique combination of robustness, industrial efficiency, and reduced environmental impact positions the material as a clear answer to modern industrial challenges. By pairing high performance with a controlled carbon footprint, it offers a sustainable and competitive solution for the most demanding applications.

"ThermofilXP is not just a new product developed for a specific application; it is a genuine innovation designed to strengthen our customers' competitiveness and open up new possibilities for industrial performance." — Bruno Pendélio, Head of Marketing & New Product Development Manager at Sumika Polymer Compounds Europe

To validate these claims under representative industrial conditions, trials were conducted by independent laboratory SKZ, Wuerzburg, Germany. A comprehensive testing campaign was carried out to confirm our initial estimates. Injection trials were performed on a KraussMaffei PX160 (1600 kN clamping force, 35 mm diameter screw) using the following parameters:

Test part: Box tool (158 × 100 × 50 mm)

Nominal thickness: 2.3 mm

Volume: 114 cm³

Runner system: Cold runner

Overall, ThermofilXP achieved a 12.5% cycle time reduction compared to ThermofilHP, fully confirming our initial forecasts. With ThermofilXP, Sumika Polymer Compounds has reached a new milestone in developing high-performance materials suited to today’s industrial demands. By combining significant cycle time reductions, top-tier mechanical properties, and a low carbon footprint, this new grade provides European manufacturers with a tangible lever for improving competitiveness.