THERMOFILXP: A new PP-GF with reduced cycle time and high-level mechanical performance

Developed by Sumika Polymer Compounds, THERMOFILXP is a 30% glass-fibre reinforced PP, offering exceptional performance while significantly reducing cycle times. It optimises not only part production but the entire value chain from European OEMs to the end consumer.
sumika polymer compounds
This innovation addresses two clear market challenges: the need for materials with superior properties to support product innovation, and the requirement for increased industrial competitiveness and cost control. THERMOFILXP provides a practical solution to boosting productivity. Thanks to the optimisations built into this solution, we can now achieve up to a 10% reduction in cycle time compared to typical PP-GF. Over the course of a year, this can represent the equivalent of a full month of additional capacity without any further industrial investment.
For our customers the impact is immediate:
- Measurable improvements in productivity
- Optimised part costs
- Increased machine availability
- Technical Excellence and Sustainability
From a technical perspective, this material sets a new mechanical performance standard within the Thermofil range:
- Tensile Modulus: up to 8,700 MPa
- Tensile Strength: up to 129 MPa
- Charpy Impact (Notched @23°C): 11 kJ/m²
- CO₂ eq. Emissions: 1.8
Designed for competitiveness
This unique combination of robustness, industrial efficiency, and reduced environmental impact positions the material as a clear answer to modern industrial challenges. By pairing high performance with a controlled carbon footprint, it offers a sustainable and competitive solution for the most demanding applications.
"ThermofilXP is not just a new product developed for a specific application; it is a genuine innovation designed to strengthen our customers' competitiveness and open up new possibilities for industrial performance." — Bruno Pendélio, Head of Marketing & New Product Development Manager at Sumika Polymer Compounds Europe
To validate these claims under representative industrial conditions, trials were conducted by independent laboratory SKZ, Wuerzburg, Germany. A comprehensive testing campaign was carried out to confirm our initial estimates. Injection trials were performed on a KraussMaffei PX160 (1600 kN clamping force, 35 mm diameter screw) using the following parameters:
- Test part: Box tool (158 × 100 × 50 mm)
- Nominal thickness: 2.3 mm
- Volume: 114 cm³
- Runner system: Cold runner
Overall, ThermofilXP achieved a 12.5% cycle time reduction compared to ThermofilHP, fully confirming our initial forecasts. With ThermofilXP, Sumika Polymer Compounds has reached a new milestone in developing high-performance materials suited to today’s industrial demands. By combining significant cycle time reductions, top-tier mechanical properties, and a low carbon footprint, this new grade provides European manufacturers with a tangible lever for improving competitiveness.