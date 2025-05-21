Tolsa introduces an ATO-free and halogen-free alternative

With antimony trioxide (ATO) prices skyrocketing by over 800% in the last year, manufacturers are forced to rethink their flame-retardant formulations. ATO, classified as a hazardous substance and listed as an SVHC (Substance of Very High Concern) by ECHA, is driving the industry to find safer, more sustainable alternatives.

Tolsa’s ADINS Flame Retardancy solutions emerge as a reliable, cost-effective and European-made alternative, completely ATO-free and halogen-free, helping manufacturers maintain performance while improving fire safety and sustainability profile.

“ADINS stands out because it delivers real ATO-free formulations improving fire performance due to its synergy effect enhancing the char formation. It reduces the smoke and heat release while improving the anti-dripping effect, considering a complete very competitive cost-efficiency solution nowadays in matrices such as PVC, PA, PP, Rubber and Fire-Protective Coatings,” says Marta Sacristán, Functional Additives Technical Manager at Tolsa.

ADINS not only replaces ATO but also improves flame retardant and fireproof properties across multiple axes—including smoke suppression, anti-dripping, and heat release reduction. This comprehensive 360º fire enhancement enables customers to not just substitute but actually upgrade the fire performance of their material in a sustainable way.

ADINS Flame Retardancy products are already being validated by major international compounders and producers. One of these success stories comes from the Italian company RDC, which has successfully integrated Tolsa’s ADINS technology into its Veaflame masterbatch. This solution not only eliminates the need for ATO in final products but also enhances overall fire performance and sustainability, aligning with the growing regulatory and environmental demands in the plastic and rubber industries.

The new system has already demonstrated excellent results in many rubber applications. In halogen-free flame-retardant (HFFR) compounds for cable manufacturing, designed to meet the stringent CPR standards, ADINS has significantly reduced peak heat release and smoke production while improving the char structure. Similarly, in safety shoe soles made of rubber, the new ATO-free formulation enhances fire resistance through the formation of denser and more compact char, offering a smarter and safer alternative to traditional flame retardants.

A solution made in Europe

As a European supplier, Tolsa guarantees stable production, shorter lead times, and alignment with sustainability goals. “This is more than a technical shift; it’s a strategic opportunity to reduce risk, cut costs, and align with the future of fire safety,” adds Antonio Esteban, Chief Research and Technological Innovation Officer at Tolsa.