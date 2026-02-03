Toray Industries, Inc., completes its tests on a solution that bonds carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) aircraft mock-up structures. The tests showed that this new solution completes the process almost three times faster than conventional approaches. This innovation is because of the ‘Development of New Innovative Composite Materials and Forming Technologies’, supported by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO).

× Expand Toray Toray completes CFRP aircraft mock-up tests

Thermoset CFRP is used for aircraft structures because of its material properties and history of practical use. Due to the growing demand for smaller components and more complex geometries, thermoplastic CFRP usage is increasing. Combining the pair should lead to new airframes with enhanced performance and productivity. However, techniques like adhesive bonding and bolted fastening can slow down production.

Toray has developed a thermal welding technology that bonds thermoset and thermoplastic CFRP. This solution offers higher bonding strength while also ensuring that bonding for simulated aircraft structures is three times faster than conventional adhesive bonding and bolted fastening. Additionally, the technology may lower aircraft weight through the reduction of bolt fasteners.