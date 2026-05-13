Trillium Renewable Chemicals (Trillium) celebrates its $13 million Series B financing round. Led by HS Hyosung Advanced Materials, with participation from Capricorn Partners, the financing round builds on the company’s $10.6 million Series A financing round and non-dilutive $2.5 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy.

× Expand Trillium Trillium celebrates $13M funding round

Following a successful multi-year pilot program that validated its glycerol-to-acrylonitrile technology, Trillium chose INEOS Nitriles’ Green Lake for its first demonstration plant facility (known as Project Falcon) for the manufacture of 100% bio-based acrylonitrile. Project Falcon’s construction is complete, marking the first industrial-scale deployment of Trillium’s technology, with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

“Completion of Falcon demonstrates that Trillium’s technology is ready for industrial validation,” said Young-Joon Lee, Senior Vice President of HS Hyosung Advanced Materials, Trillium’s lead Series B investor. “Accessing sustainable acrylonitrile is an important milestone for the industry, and the Project Falcon will prove that it can be scaled to produce a viable, drop-in sustainable product.”

Wouter Van de Putte from Capricorn Partners added, “The completion of Falcon substantially advances Trillium toward commercial manufacturing. The Company has demonstrated both technical performance and the ability to execute at an industrial scale.”

“Our pilot program validated the chemistry. Falcon validates scale and manufacturability,” concluded Corey Tyree, CEO of Trillium Renewable Chemicals. “We are now moving from technical proof to commercial proof. This funding allows us to demonstrate that bio-based acrylonitrile will meet industrial performance standards at meaningful production volumes.”

Global acrylonitrile production exceeds 6 million metric tons annually and is derived mostly from fossil feedstocks. The company’s process enables a drop-in, plant-based alternative without having to make changes to downstream supply chains. Acrylonitrile is utilised in carbon fibre, plastic, textiles, flocculant, synthetic rubber, and other valuable materials.