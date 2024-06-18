Tupperware closes doors of only remaining US factory

Back in the 1950s and 1960s, 'Tupperware parties' weren't just about socialising between neighbours - they were a key driver that empowered women to become entrepreneurs.

Participating women experimented with cutting-edge technology that kept food fresh for longer, dipping their toes into the world of sales. Thanks in large part to the vision of American saleswoman Brownie Wise, thousands of women embraced the entrepreneur opportunity, breaking gender stereotypes and building their own businesses.

However, an era is ending. Tupperware Brands Corporation puts the lid on the last remaining factory of the plastic containers in the US, in Hemingway, South Carolina.

Founded in 1946, Massachusetts chemist Earl Tupper developed the airtight polyethylene containers as a solution to food waste, helping families worldwide save money. Brownie Wise, who recognised the potential of sales of the iconic solution would later become the company's vice president of marketing.

This move will layoff 148 employees whilst marking a significant shift in the company's manufacturing strategy.

The decision to close the US plant came down to streamlining the supply chain. Production will be transferred to Tupperware's existing facility in Lerma, Mexico which is likely driven by lower labour costs and a strategic location to serve the growing Latin American market.

“It’s important to note this decision is not a reflection of the performance of the Hemingway tea,” a spokesperson for Tupperware said. “We appreciate each of our valued team members and the many years of service they have dedicated to our salesforce and to the company.”

However, Tupperware assures they will not abandon the US market. The company will continue to sell its products through its established network of distributors and online platforms.

Layoffs are set to begin in September this year with a closure date scheduled for January 14, 2025.