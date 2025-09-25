Ushering in a renaissance for fossil-free plastics: Vioneo debuts at K

Vioneo is proud to announce its debut at K2025, presenting a breakthrough in the production of high-performing fossil-free polyethylene and polypropylene solutions.

This comes at a time when data shows that even under the most ambitious scenarios, recycling and reuse strategies are projected to meet only around 50% of global plastics demand by 2050. To meet the remaining demand sustainably, Europe must accelerate alternative production pathways - such as green-methanol-to-olefins (MTO) - that can deliver fossil-free virgin plastics at scale. Vioneo is proud to be the first mover bringing this solution to market, marking a new chapter in the renaissance of plastics.

Vioneo’s Antwerp-based plant is designed to deliver these commercially ready materials at scale, ensuring the uncompromising quality that modern industries demand while delivering significant environmental benefits. For every kilogram of plastic produced, up to 6 kg of CO₂ emissions are avoided.

“For years I heard the argument that fossil free polymer production can’t scale – we show it can. Converters and brand owners can expect the same processing efficiency and product performance they rely on today, while seamlessly integrating fossil-free plastics into their existing manufacturing operations. It’s a game-changer for sectors looking to reduce emissions without disruption.” said Katja Wodjereck, CCO of Vioneo.

With this year’s K2025 theme celebrating The Power of Plastics, Vioneo demonstrates that plastics can be both high-performing and climate-responsible. Its solution proves that the true power of plastics lies not only in their versatility and durability, but also in their ability to drive a more sustainable future across industries.

Visitors to K2025 will have the opportunity to meet our dedicated team of commercial and technical experts. On-site, we will provide concise overviews of our technology and explore tailored applications for all kinds of products.