Velogy becomes the latest European polymers business, built to deliver high‑performing materials with speed, focus, and partnership for customers across the continent. The company benefits from long-standing industrial expertise and an entrepreneurial mindset as it delivers solutions for daily life.

× Expand Veology Velogy becomes Europe’s latest polymers business

“Our company is built for this moment,” says Richard Roudeix, Chief Executive Officer of Velogy. “Velogy combines velocity, energy, and innovation. Europe needs strong, reliable materials partners who combine manufacturing excellence with commercial agility. We are applying a new edge – sharper decision-making, closer customer partnership and a clear focus on performance – to help our customers move forward with confidence in a changing European market.”

Dr.-Ing. Axel Geuer, Founder and Chairman of AEQUITA, the Owner of Velogy, added, “A strong European industrial base is essential for competitiveness and resilience. Velogy represents exactly what European industry needs right now: a focused business with ownership, pace and ambition, backed by deep operational expertise. And we are looking to grow. With the acquisition of the SABIC European Petrochemical business, Velogy’s value proposition will be further strengthened by expanding its operational capabilities, geographic reach, and product offering. I am confident that Velogy is well-positioned to become the partner of choice for polymer solutions in Europe.”

“Shaping the successful future of Velogy is not a one‑off event – it is how we operate,” concluded Robert Roiger, Chief Transformation Officer at Velogy and COO at AEQUITA. “From how our portfolio is positioned to how teams collaborate across manufacturing, commercial and technical functions, we are designed to remove complexity and accelerate value creation. That is how we turn experience into new solutions and help customers stay one step ahead.”

About Velogy

With its headquarters in the Netherlands, Velogy boasts four manufacturing plants in France, Germany, Spain, and England. The company has around 1,700 experts, serves more than 1,600 customers with over 150 products, and supplies markets in 60+ countries. Velogy’s products are utilised in a variety of applications, including infrastructure, mobility, packaging, construction, healthcare, consumer products, and medical.