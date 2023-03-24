Wanhua Chemical Group to present new products as European Coatings Show

Wanhua Chemical Group a supplier of chemical solutions, will present technical talks on four coating solutions at the 2023 European Coatings Show in Nuremberg, Germany, March 28-30 (Hall 4A, Stand 4A-408). The development of these solutions aims to help advance the coating industry’s environmental goals, the company claims this helps demonstrate Wanhua Chemical’s commitment to green chemical processes, energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and/or the incorporation of recycled and bio-based materials.

× Expand Wanhua to unveil the development of new products

Wanhua Chemical’s says its focus on sustainability is an important facet of its history of ‘innovation and customer centricity.’ Since opening up the coatings business in 2013, the company has developed new products to meet changing industry needs. These ideas include actively promoting the conversion of traditional oil-based coatings to water-based formulations and developing bio-based products, while helping customers improve production efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Dr. Weiqi Hua, executive vice president, Wanhua Chemical said: “We are supporting the coating industry’s sustainability trend by proactively developing new or enhanced products with a low carbon footprint. Our experts work with downstream customers to formulate solutions that reduce environmental impacts while delivering high performance. By leveraging the breadth and depth of our portfolio and our full supply chain, we can help customers achieve their objectives – even in the face of increasingly stringent environmental regulations and strong competitive pressures.”

Wanhua Chemical will present on the following products during the event:

Wanamine® H 12 MDA cycloaliphatic diamine for waterborne systems: This workhorse product has been successfully adapted for first time use in water-based epoxy coatings. It can extend the coating life cycle by more than 20 percent, even when exposed to VHD batch ovens, and it exhibits enhanced resistance to solvents such as ketones and organic acids.

New Material, New Revolution, New Chance - H12MDA's Overall Solution for Epoxy Coatings

Waterborne coatings for polyurethane (PU) flooring: Marketed under the Archsol®and Aquolin® brands, this new two-component solution provides excellent resistance to chemicals, abrasion, wear and weathering, while greatly reducing VOC content. They offer a sustainable alternative to solvent-based PU coatings.